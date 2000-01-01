ContourGlobal Ordinary Shares (LSE:GLO)

UK company
Market Info - GLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLO

  • Market Cap£1.356bn
  • SymbolLSE:GLO
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Renewable
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF448H58

Company Profile

ContourGlobal PLC develops, acquires, owns and operates wholesale power generation businesses with thermal and renewable power generation assets in Europe. Its business segments include Thermal energy and Renewable energy. The thermal energy segment consists of plants using conventional fuels, specifically natural gas, coal, fuel oil, and diesel. Renewable energy segment consists of power generating plants using renewable resources of wind, solar and hydropower. The company has a market presence in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Thermal energy segment.ContourGlobal PLC develops, acquires, owns and operates wholesale power generation businesses with thermal and renewable power generation assets in Europe. Its business segments include Thermal energy and Renewable energy.

