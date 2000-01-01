ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTRV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTRV

  • Market Cap$6.580m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CTRV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21234W4006

Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections.

Latest CTRV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .