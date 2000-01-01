Control Bionics Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CBL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CBL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU0000114183
Company Profile
Control Bionics Ltd is engaged in the business of healthcare devices. The company offers EMG monitoring devices to detect neuromuscular abnormalities.