Company Profile

Contura Energy Inc is a provider of met and thermal coal to a global customer base. It extracts, processes and markets steam and metallurgical coal from surface and deep mines for sale to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers. The mining operations are carried across the coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The operations of the company are carried out in the US. The company has three reportable segments: CAPP (Central Appalachia)- Met, CAPP - Thermal, and NAPP (Northern Appalachia).