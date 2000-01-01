ConvaTec Group (LSE:CTEC)

UK company
Company Info - CTEC

  • Market Cap£3.812bn
  • SymbolLSE:CTEC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD3VFW73

Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC is a medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions offering wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices.

