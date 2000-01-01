Converge Technology Solutions Corp (TSE:CTS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTS

  • Market CapCAD814.730m
  • SymbolTSE:CTS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA21250C1068

Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face. It has two reportable segments: the United States and Canada. The majority of its revenue is generated from product sales in the United States.Norwick Capital Corp operates as a capital pool company. The business objective of the corporation is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

Latest CTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .