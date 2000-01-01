Converge Technology Solutions Corp (TSE:CTS)
- Market CapCAD814.730m
- SymbolTSE:CTS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINCA21250C1068
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face. It has two reportable segments: the United States and Canada. The majority of its revenue is generated from product sales in the United States.Norwick Capital Corp operates as a capital pool company. The business objective of the corporation is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.