Convergenze SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:CVG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolMTA:CVG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0005426215
Company Profile
Convergenze SpA is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The company wireless internet services, mobile calling and data services, television subscription services, voice call services, and other related services.