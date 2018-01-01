Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CNVY) Share Price

CNVY
Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
XNYS
Company Profile
Convey Holding Parent Inc is a healthcare platform that utilizes technology and processes to improve government-sponsored health plans, including Medicare Advantage. It operates in two segments: Technology-Enabled Solutions, in which it provides technology and support solutions to clients, and Advisory Services, in which it provides project-based consulting services through its long-tenured subject matter experts.
NYSE:CNVY
US21258C1080
USD
