Convey Holding Parent Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CNVY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNVY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNVY

  • Market Cap$949.170m
  • SymbolNYSE:CNVY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21258C1080

Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent Inc is a healthcare platform that utilizes technology and processes to improve government-sponsored health plans, including Medicare Advantage. It operates in two segments: Technology-Enabled Solutions, in which it provides technology and support solutions to clients, and Advisory Services, in which it provides project-based consulting services through its long-tenured subject matter experts.

Latest CNVY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .