Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1019)

APAC company
  Market Cap: HKD2.495bn
  Symbol: SEHK:1019
  Industry: Financial Services
  Sector: Insurance Brokers
  • Currency
  ISIN: KYG2615B1014

Company Profile

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd is a financial advisor with financial planning, proprietary investments, asset management, corporate finance, money lending and securities dealing businesses.

