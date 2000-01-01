Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1019)
- Market CapHKD2.495bn
- SymbolSEHK:1019
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance Brokers
- ISINKYG2615B1014
Company Profile
Convoy Global Holdings Ltd is a financial advisor with financial planning, proprietary investments, asset management, corporate finance, money lending and securities dealing businesses.