Company Profile

Conygar Investment Co (The) PLC is a property investment and development company. It is engaged in property trading, property investment, acquiring property assets with development and investment potential, and investing in companies with property assets. Business activity of the firm is operated through Investment properties and Development properties. The Investment Properties segment owns and leases by the firm for capital appreciation and long-term profit. The Development Properties segment includes construction operations and sites available for sale and the Development Properties segment includes construction operations and sites available for sale. Revenue for the company is generated mostly through Investment properties segment.Conygar Investment Co (The) PLC is engaged in property trading, property investment, acquiring property assets with development and investment potential, and investing in companies with property assets.