Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AWSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWSM

  • Market Cap$1.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AWSM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21640C1053

Company Profile

Cool Holdings Inc is a provider of wireless handsets (phones, cell phones, mobile phones, feature phones and smartphones), tablets and accessories to carriers and distributors in Latin America and the United States.

Latest AWSM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .