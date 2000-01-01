Coolpad Group Ltd (SEHK:2369)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2369
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2369
- Market CapHKD1.243bn
- SymbolSEHK:2369
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG2418K1004
Company Profile
Coolpad Group Ltd is a developer and provider of integrated solutions for Coolpad smartphone sets, mobile data platform system and value-added business operations in the People's Republic of China.