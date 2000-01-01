Cooper Energy Ltd (ASX:COE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:COE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000COE2
Company Profile
Cooper Energy Ltd is an energy company. It is engaged discovery, commercialization and sale of gas to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company derives most of its revenues South East Australia. The company projects include Sole Gas and Manta Project in South-east Australia.Cooper Energy Ltd is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and sale of hydrocarbons. It produces oil from the Cooper Basin, Australia and the South Sumatra Basin, Indonesia.