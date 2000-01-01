Company Profile

Cooper Energy Ltd is an energy company. It is engaged discovery, commercialization and sale of gas to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company derives most of its revenues South East Australia. The company projects include Sole Gas and Manta Project in South-east Australia.