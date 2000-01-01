Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

North American company
Market Info - CPS

Company Info - CPS

  • Market Cap$525.540m
  • SymbolNYSE:CPS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21676P1030

Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components subsystems, and modules. Its products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks.

Latest CPS news

