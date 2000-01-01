Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is a manufacturer of replacement tires. It is engaged in design, manufacturing, and sales of passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial, motorcycle and racing tires. The company has four geographical segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It generates revenue from two sources Americas Tire and International Tire of which Americas Tire generates maximum revenue to the company. The company brands include Cooper, Mastercraft, Avon Tyres, Roadmaster, Starfire, Mickey Thompson, Dick Cepek, and Dean.Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is an American tire producer. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing replacement tires. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires.