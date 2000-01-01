Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA is a Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo service through our two principal operating subsidiaries, Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia. The company operates through air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company operates a fleet of approximately 100 aircraft, including over 10 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, over 60 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft and over 20 Embraer 190 aircraft.