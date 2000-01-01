Company Profile

Copart Inc is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services targeted primarily at insurance companies, car dealerships, fleet operators, and vehicle rental companies. The majority of the vehicles sold through Copart's services are either damaged or recovered stolen vehicles. Copart principally sells to vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle importers and exporters and the general public. The company generates revenue from fees paid by vehicle sellers and buyers and/or purchasing and reselling vehicles on its own account. Its main markets include North America and the British Isles.Copart Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Brazil. The company offers vehicle sellers with services to process and sell vehicles over the internet.