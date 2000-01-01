Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc is Canadian based resource company. It is focused on the exploration and development of large, low-cost copper-gold projects in Canada and the United States. The company primary assets are its interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia, the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit located in Globe-Miami Mining District in Arizona, Sombrero Butte Project, Mineral Mountain is located in the Mineral Mountain Mining District, Pinal County, Arizona, and Eaglehead Project.