Copper Fox Metals Inc (TSX:CUU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - CUU
- Market CapCAD29.160m
- SymbolTSX:CUU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA21749Q1046
Company Profile
Copper Fox Metals Inc is Canadian based resource company. It is focused on the exploration and development of large, low-cost copper-gold projects in Canada and the United States. The company primary assets are its interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia, the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit located in Globe-Miami Mining District in Arizona, Sombrero Butte Project, Mineral Mountain is located in the Mineral Mountain Mining District, Pinal County, Arizona, and Eaglehead Project.Copper Fox Metals Inc is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States.