Copper Fox Metals Inc (TSX:CUU)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CUU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CUU

  • Market CapCAD29.160m
  • SymbolTSX:CUU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA21749Q1046

Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc is Canadian based resource company. It is focused on the exploration and development of large, low-cost copper-gold projects in Canada and the United States. The company primary assets are its interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia, the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit located in Globe-Miami Mining District in Arizona, Sombrero Butte Project, Mineral Mountain is located in the Mineral Mountain Mining District, Pinal County, Arizona, and Eaglehead Project.Copper Fox Metals Inc is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

Latest CUU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .