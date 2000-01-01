Copper Mountain Mining Corp Chess Depository Interest (ASX:C6C)

APAC company
Market Info - C6C

Company Info - C6C

  • Market CapAUD140.120m
  • SymbolASX:C6C
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000005001

Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp is a Canadian development and operating mining company. The firm's project includes Copper Mountain Mine located in the south of Princeton British Columbia, Canada.

Latest C6C news

