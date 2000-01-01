Copper North Mining Corp (TSX:COL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COL
- Market CapCAD2.150m
- SymbolTSX:COL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA21751R2063
Company Profile
Copper North Mining Corp is a mining exploration and development company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties.