Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

CopperCorp Resources Inc (TSX:CPER) Share Price

CPER

CopperCorp Resources Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Copper

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

CopperCorp Resources Inc is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Australia. Its objective is to explore, locate and potentially develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

TSX:CPER

CA2176371078

-

Loading Comparison

Latest CPER News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News