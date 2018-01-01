Copperleaf Technologies Inc (TSE:CPLF) Share Price

CPLF
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Copperleaf Technologies Inc is a global provider of AI-powered enterprise decision analytics. It serves companies managing critical infrastructure, including physical and digital assets. It provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. It leverages operational and financial data to empower clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value.
