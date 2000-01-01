Company Profile

Coral Gold Resources Ltd is an exploration stage natural resource company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Some of its include Norma Sass, JDN Robertson and Eagle Claims. The firm holds interests in several Norma Sass mining claims; and over 40 claims in the Eagle Claims in Nevada.