Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a plastic injection and extrusion molded products manufacturer. The company serves diverse sectors including food packaging, personal care, household, healthcare, automotive, on-line totes, telecoms and rail. Its product portfolio includes bottles, food packaging products, molded plastic covers, and disc cases mainly through its subsidiary. The majority of the company revenues are generated from the United Kingdom business.Coral Products PLC manufactures plastic injection and extrusion molded products. The company also engages in the business of reselling and distributing food packaging products and household products mainly offering containers and molded products.