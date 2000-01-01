Corbion NV (EURONEXT:CRBN)

Market Info - CRBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRBN

  • Market Cap€1.683bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CRBN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010583399

Company Profile

Corbion NV provides lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives and lactides. It is also engaged in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, and vitamins based in Amsterdam.

