Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

North American company
Market Info - CRBP

Company Info - CRBP

  • Market Cap$331.450m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CRBP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21833P1030

Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

