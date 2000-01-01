Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRBP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRBP
- Market Cap$331.450m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CRBP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS21833P1030
Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.