Corcel (LSE:CRCL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRCL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRCL
- Market Cap£1.710m
- SymbolLSE:CRCL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BKM69866
Company Profile
Corcel PLC is a mining and mineral resource development company, with interests in flexible energy storage and production. The cmpay holds a battery metal exploration site at Mambare and is a developer of uk energy storage and flexible generation projects.Regency Mines PLC is a natural resource exploration and development company. It has a portfolio of mineral and oil and gas projects and investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Papua New Guinea and Greenland.