Market Info - CRCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRCL

  • Market Cap£1.710m
  • SymbolLSE:CRCL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKM69866

Company Profile

Corcel PLC is a mining and mineral resource development company, with interests in flexible energy storage and production. The cmpay holds a battery metal exploration site at Mambare and is a developer of uk energy storage and flexible generation projects.Regency Mines PLC is a natural resource exploration and development company. It has a portfolio of mineral and oil and gas projects and investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Papua New Guinea and Greenland.

