Cordel Group (LSE:CRDL) Share Price

Company Profile

Maestrano Group PLC is a UK based software company. The company develops and deploys a patented Cloud based Platform as a Service that addresses the needs of Small to Medium Businesses and large Enterprises to access real time, automated management data efficiently on an integrated Platform. Its only operating segment being the provision of data integration and analytic services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia.Maestrano Group PLC is a software company with operations in Australia, the UK, US and the UAE. The company develops and deploys a patented Cloud based Platform as a Service that addresses the needs of Small to Medium Businesses and large Enterprises.