Cordoba Minerals Corp (TSX:CDB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDB

  • Market CapCAD31.060m
  • SymbolTSX:CDB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA21852Q4043

Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp is a mineral exploration & development company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties.

Latest CDB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .