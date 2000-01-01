Core Gold Inc (TSX:CGLD)
- Market CapCAD40.050m
- SymbolTSX:CGLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA21871K1075
Company Profile
Core Gold Inc is a gold mining company based in Canada with all operations in southern Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Some of its projects includes Zaruma Mine & Portovelo Mill, Dynasty Goldfield and Copper Duke Project.