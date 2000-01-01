Core & Main Inc Class A (NYSE:CNM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNM
- Market Cap$6.056bn
- SymbolNYSE:CNM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINUS21874C1027
Company Profile
Core & Main LP Core & Main is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States. It combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure.