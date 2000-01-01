Core & Main LP Class A (NYSE:CNM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNM

  • Market Cap$5.608bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CNM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS21874C1027

Company Profile

Core & Main LP Core & Main is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States. It combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure.

Latest CNM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .