Core-Mark Holding Co Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CORE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CORE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CORE

  • Market Cap$1.433bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CORE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2186811046

Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Core-Mark Holding Co Inc offers a range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. It offers products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the U.S. and Canada.

Latest CORE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .