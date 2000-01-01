Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CORE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CORE
- Market Cap$1.175bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CORE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFood Distribution
- Currency
- ISINUS2186811046
Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Core-Mark Holding Co Inc offers a range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. It offers products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the U.S. and Canada.