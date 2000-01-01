Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CR9
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CR9
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CR9
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000147811
Company Profile
Corella Resources Ltd is an Australian exploration company. Its main focus is on the exploration of high-grade, low impurity kaolin and silica projects located in the Yilgarn Craton region of Western Australia including Tampu Kaolin Project, Wiltshire Kaolin Project, Kalannie Kaolin Project, and Bonnie Rock Silica Project.