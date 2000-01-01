Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc is primarily focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. The company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets. It owns assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. Its assets include Grand Isle Gathering System, Pinedale Liquids Gathering System (Pinedale LGS), Portland Terminal Facility, MoGas Pipeline System and Omega Pipeline. The majority of the revenue is generated from the lease received.CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc is engaged in acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the U.S. energy infrastructure sector.