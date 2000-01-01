Coreo AG (XETRA:CORE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CORE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CORE

  • Market Cap€20.090m
  • SymbolXETRA:CORE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0B9VV6

Company Profile

Coreo AG is a real estate investment company. The company focuses on commercial and residential properties, especially in the office and retail sectors. It generates maximum revenue in the form of rental income.Coreo AG is a real estate investment company. The Company invests in portfolio of selected office, retail and residential properties.

Latest CORE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .