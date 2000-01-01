Corero Network Security (LSE:CNS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNS

  • Market Cap£20.290m
  • SymbolLSE:CNS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B54X0432

Company Profile

Corero Network Security PLC is engaged in supply of security products and services to international customers and the supply of finance and management information software solutions to the UK education and commercial markets.

Latest CNS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CNS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .