CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COR
- Market Cap$4.252bn
- SymbolNYSE:COR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINUS21870Q1058
Company Profile
CoreSite Realty Corp is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, constructing and operating data centers.