Corestate Capital Holding SA (XETRA:CCAP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCAP
- Market Cap€707.230m
- SymbolXETRA:CCAP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINLU1296758029
Company Profile
Corestate Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment manager. It covers the entire lifecycle of investment in real estate in Germany.