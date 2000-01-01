Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (AMEX:CVRS)
Company Info - CVRS
- Market Cap$891.090m
- SymbolAMEX:CVRS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS2187301096
Company Profile
Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures the CorPath System. Its product includes the CorPath 200 and CorPath GRX Systems.