Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CORI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CORI
- Market Cap$463.050m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CORI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS21887L1070
Company Profile
Corium International Inc is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage its experience in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems.