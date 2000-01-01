Company Profile

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It has in-licensed to develop and commercialize Neutrolin, which is a novel anti-infective solution or the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The Neutrolin product is designed to target unmet medical need.