Company Profile

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences.