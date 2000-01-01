Company Profile

Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company’s operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning’s revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences.