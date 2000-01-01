Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc is building a portfolio of strategic metals assets in North America and the United Kingdom, and its flagship project is the past producing South Crofty underground tin mine in Cornwall, UK. South Crofty is arguably the important historical tin mine in the UK and hosts highest grade tin resources worldwide. The project has the potential to be the high-grade tin producer in Europe.Strongbow Exploration Inc is building a portfolio of strategic metals assets in North America and the United Kingdom. The company's properties are South Crofty, Nickel King, Coal Creek and Sleitat projects.