Coronado Global Resources Inc Chess Depository Interest (ASX:CRN)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CRN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000026122
Company Profile
Coronado Global Resources Inc is a producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, an essential element in the production of steel. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia, and in Virginia and West Virginia in the US. The company has four reportable segments namely Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It generates maximum revenue from the Curragh segment. Geographically, it has a presence in the USA, India, Japan, Korea, Europe, Australia, Taiwan, China, and Brazil. The company's US Operations comprises of the Pangburn-Shaner-Fallowfield and Russell County development projects and the Amonate asset.