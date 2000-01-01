Corpfin Capital Prime Retail III SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YPR3)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YPR3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YPR3

  • Market Cap€6.970m
  • SymbolXMAD:YPR3
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105111001

Company Profile

Corpfin Capital Prime Retail III SOCIMI SA operates in the Spanish Real Estate market. The company's main target are high street retail assets.

Latest YPR3 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .