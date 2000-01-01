Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading Account, ISA, JISA, SIPP

Company Info - CAAP

  • Market Cap$825.710m
  • SymbolNYSE:CAAP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1756447840

Company Profile

Corporacion America Airports SA acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The company is the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world based on the number of airports under management.

Latest CAAP news

Currently there is no news for this company.